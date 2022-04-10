Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 April 2022 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, posted photos dressed in a figure-hugging skirt as she left home for church.

Nicah is a worship leader at Christ Embassy Church along Mombasa Road.

Some of her followers wondered how male congregants were able to concentrate in church as she led them in song and praise.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.