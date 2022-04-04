Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s goons who attacked ODM Leader Raila Odinga and destroyed his chopper with stones while attending the burial of tycoon politician Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu on Friday, may have been paid mere pocket change to do the dirty work for their master.

According to City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, the youths were given 50 shillings each of them to attack Hon. Raila.

This comes as seventeen suspects were arrested over the unfortunate incident that happened at Kabenes in Uasin Gishu and will be arraigned today.

The National Police Service in a statement said those arrested were found to be in possession of money in Sh50 denominations and are helping with investigations.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said those arrested have given information on how the incident took place.

He added that key political leaders in the region have been linked to planning the incident.

Kihara said the politicians will be arrested to serve as a lesson to others.

“We will not allow that to happen in our country and anyone doing that will not be tolerated,” he said on Saturday.

