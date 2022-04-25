Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 25, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to shake hands with his deputy, William Ruto, when they met on Monday at Parliament Building during the viewing of late former President Mwai Kibaki’s body.

In a post on social media on Monday ,Kuria, who is also Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been misled by his close allies to the point that he doesn’t recognize his deputy even though they walked on the same journey since 2007.

Kuria further used the famous Kikuyu song “Geithagia andu” (that advises Kenyans to freely shake hands as a sign of peace) to describe how Uhuru behaved when he met with DP Ruto compared to other leaders.

“Geithagia andu,” Kuria wrote

He captioned a photo of Uhuru doing ‘a Namaste’ when he met with his deputy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST