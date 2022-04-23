Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has joined Kenyans in eulogising late former President Mwai Kibaki, who died after a long illness on Friday.

With many Kenyans eulogising Kibaki as a good man, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said he doesn’t recognize renegades like Kibaki, Kenyatta, and Raila as true heroes of the country.

Miguna said he only recognises Pio Gama Pinto, Amilca Cabral, Thomas Sankara, Chris Hani, Kwame Nkrumah, and Ruth First as African heroes and not despots like Kibaki, Kenyatta and Raila.

“I eulogize TRUE African heroes. FREEDOM FIGHTERS. Those who had transformative visions and did everything to leave a genuine legacy of liberation. Pio Gama Pinto. Amilca Cabral. Thomas Sankara. Chris Hani. Kwame Nkrumah. Ruth First. Not renegades like Kenyatta, Kibaki or Raila,” Miguna tweeted.

Kibaki, 90, died on Friday after a long illness.

