Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Last Sunday, gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, hosted an event at Ruiru Stadium to celebrate 10 years of music ministry.

The event was attended by top Kikuyu gospel artists and local leaders.

The stylish gospel singer stole the show after stepping out in a figure-hugging dress.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.