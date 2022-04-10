Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka left Deputy President William Ruto with an egg on his face after he failed to attend a crucial event at the DP’s Karen residence.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders of the Ford Kenya party led by Moses Wetangula.

Lusaka was set to be unveiled as the Bungoma gubernatorial hopeful under the Kenya Kwanza coalition but he was a no show at the event.

According to reports, calls to Speaker Lusaka went unanswered. The reports further indicated that senior members of DP Ruto’s team also made various calls to the Speaker but he did not respond to any of them.

Wetangula had rallied Ford Kenya party leaders, including Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and Bungoma Woman Rep, Catherine Wambilianga, to report to DP Ruto’s home by 8 am on Wednesday for the occasion.

After Lusaka failed to show up, Wetangula joined Ruto in unveiling Samburu governor, Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, as the new member of the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) presidential campaign team.

Later, Lusaka explained his absence from the event, stating that he was not required to be at the DP’s residence physically. He further clarified that he was not available due to other official engagements.

It was later determined that Speaker Lusaka was chairing the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

But according to reports, Lusaka is just being cautious after having been cautioned against associating publicly with Ruto’s faction.

In February, Lusaka denied claims that he had ditched the Jubilee Party.

