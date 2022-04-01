Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka broke his silence after the Supreme Court dealt the infamous BBI reggae the final blow.

Speaking moments after the ruling that declared BBI unconstitutional, null and void, Klaonzo, who is now a close ally to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, said that he respects the ruling of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

“We respect the Supreme Court of Kenya” Kalonzo’s statement on Twitter reads.

This comes even as Kalonzo was hoping that the court would revive the BBI so that he could benefit from the many spoils it had.

The Supreme Court hammered the final nail on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) coffin after a majority of the Judges declared the BBI Amendment Bill unconstitutional.

Six out of the seven Judges, CJ Martha Koome, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, Justice Smokin Wanjala, Justice Ibrahim Mohamed, Justice William Ouko, and Justice Isaac Lenaola, were unanimous that the President can’t initiate constitutional amendments through the popular initiative while Justice Njoki Ndungú dissented.

On the question of whether indeed President Uhuru Kenyatta was the architect of the BBI amendment bill, 5 Judges, CJ Martha Koome, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, Justice Smokin Wanjala, Justice Ibrahim Mohamed and Justice William Ouko agreed that the President initiated the BBI process which was an illegality.

Justice Isaac Lenaola and Justice Njoki Ndungú were however of a central opinion, arguing that President Uhuru Kenyatta wasn’t involved at all.

CJ Koome set the ball rolling saying the popular initiative should be a citizen-driven and centered process, which should be triggered from below by the citizens and not their elected representatives.

Koome further dismissed arguments that the President wasn’t involved, saying he took certain stands to endorse the initiative, among them signing a communique in March 2018, which was published bearing the coat of arms and the Presidential seal, appointing a BBI taskforce as well as receiving the official report in a state function.

DCJ Mwilu was unequivocal in her assessment of the popular initiative, saying the President can’t directly initiate amendments to the Constitution and as such declaring the BBI Amendment Bill unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.