Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Embattled Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has finally broken his silence after the United Democratic Alliance party nullified the results that saw him win the party primaries.

Taking to his Facebook, Keter, who had been Deputy President William Ruto’s biggest critic before he was beaten into submission, exuded confidence and hope that the difficult moment he is facing now shall be water under the bridge soon even as he asked for his supporters to pray for him.

“Let your prayers and your unconditional love set the captivity of Nandi Hills Constituency free from the den. It shall come to pass,” the MP said.

Keter’s win was nullified by the UDA’s Electoral and Nominations Dispute Resolution committee which ruled that the exercise was marred with irregularities.

He was declared the winner after garnering 10,363 votes against his closest challenger Bernard Kitur who got 7,468 votes.

Kitur, however, appealed the results of the nomination at the dispute committee where he raised several issues to prove the exercise was marred with malpractices.

In the petition, Keter was the first respondent while the National Elections Board was the second respondent.

Kitur told the committee that there were ballot stuffing incidents and delays in the transmission of results, something that the committee concurred with leading to the nullification of the entire exercise.

