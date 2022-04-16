Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, David Makali, has attacked revered blogger Robert Alai after he accused Deputy President William Ruto of rigging out his lieutenants during the just concluded UDA primaries.

“Seems like William Ruto rigged out any potential threat to his domination of Rift Valley politics. C. Keter – OUT Kositany – OUT Mandago – OUT Peris Tobiko – OUT Sossion – OUT Mosonik – OUT Boinnet – OUT Joyce Korir -OUT Who is Ruto left to challenge him in RV?,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

However, in a fierce rejoinder, Makali wondered what Alai wanted since if the same individuals were elected he could be saying Ruto rigged them in.

“If they returned ingekuwa they were rigged in. Now they’ve been kicked out by the voters, it is Ruto who rigged them out. Boss, unatakaje?

﻿Ama this is defensive playing given that huko kwingine walirudi(shwa) wote bila kupingwa? However they lost, better refreshed than recycled,” Makali said.

