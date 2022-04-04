Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – Security Surveillance Drone captured armed bandits in the bush hiding a large number of stolen livestock along the Samburu- Baringo border.

The bandits, who had attacked a village, were in the bush heavily armed with AK-47 rifles while guarding the stolen livestock.

One of the bandits spotted the drone hovering around and tried to shoot it down in vain.

Residents of Baringo and Samburu are always living in constant fear of attacks by the roaming bandits.

The bandits kill, maim and steal hundreds of livestock before disappearing into the bushes.

Watch a video of the bandits that was captured by a drone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.