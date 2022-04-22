Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Sasha Obama’s boyfriend has been revealed after her mother Michelle Obama took to The Ellen Show to reveal that her daughters have boyfriends.

20-year-old Sasha, the second daughter of former US President Barack Obama is dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24.

She debuted her new romance with him this week after her mother said both daughters now bring grown men home.

Photos show Sasha, 20, looking happy while out and about with her boyfriend this week.

Sasha’s new man, who stands at six-foot-five-inches, is the son of acclaimed actor Clifton Powell, 66.

The 24-year-old is also a former college basketball star who now works as a commercial director creating content for brands like Nike and Peloton.

He was also close friends with Ian Alexander Jr. – the only son of Powell’s Ray co-star Regina King, who tragically took his own life in January at age 25.

The couple are believed to have gotten together after Sasha moved to Los Angeles – where he is based – last August, after dropping her studies at the University of Michigan and switching to a course at University of Southern California.