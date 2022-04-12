Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Flamboyant businesswoman, Sarah Kabu, claims her DM is full of young men, popularly known as Ben 10s, hitting on her after she announced that she had parted ways with Simon.

Speaking in a candid interview where she opened up about her marital woes, Sarah put it clear that she is not interested in Ben 10s.

“My inbox is flooding and I’m like OMG! Why would I start raising a grown man, by giving him pocket money and my card to use? I thank God my mum didn’t raise me to rely on a man…she taught me how to work hard,” she said.

Below is a video of the flamboyant businesswoman revealing how Ben 10s are flooding her DM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.