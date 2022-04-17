Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 April 2022 – City businesswoman Sarah Kabu and her husband Simon have solved their differences.

Sarah posted photos and videos spending quality time with her husband on vacation while in the company of Kabi Wa Jesus and his wife.

The celebrity couple has been out of town since Friday for the Easter weekend vacation.

This new development comes just a few days after Sarah exposed her marital woes on social media.

She called Simon a narcissist and revealed for the first time that he has kids out of wedlock during an interview with a popular Youtuber.

She further claimed that she was planning to become a single mother after leaving her palatial matrimonial home and renting a bedsitter to heal and have peace of mind.

But going by her latest social media posts, they have decided to put their differences aside.

