Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Businesswoman Sarah Kabu has revealed that Simon’s two baby mamas contributed to their marital woes and separation.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of two said that Kabu’s baby mamas are very dramatic and have been interfering with her marriage since they did the public display of gifting their children property.

“They have been very aggressive and this is becoming stressful for me,” she said.

Sarah said that despite guiding Simon on how to raise the kids that he has sired out of wedlock, the drama has taken a different turn since most of their earnings are spent outside.

“You try to build your empire and then the money goes to support his blood. To me, they are not part of me. There is nothing we can do about it. I take it as a charity project. It has not been a big deal since I have been on the journey by even guiding him to some of the good schools he can take them. But for me, he should carry his own cross,” she said.

She further revealed that it reached a point when she wished to die before Simon so that she does not experience any drama from his baby mamas.

“I even told him we need to separate and maybe meet during your funeral, I pray to God I die before him so that I don’t face the drama,” she added.

Watch video of the interview.

