Friday, April 1, 2022 – Renowned businesswoman, Agnes Kagure, has overtaken Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as the most popular candidate in the City Hall race.

A new survey by the Center of African Progress (CAP) conducted between Saturday, March 26th and Tuesday, March 29, placed Kagure at 38 percent approval rating.

The survey which sampled 4,000 correspondents placed Bishop Margaret Wanjiru second with an approval rating of 25 percent.Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, businessman Richard Ngatia, and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja were ranked third, fourth and fifth at eleven, seven, and six percent respectively.

Kagure, a renowned insurance executive and businesswoman, launched her Nairobi gubernatorial bid in January 2022 where she pledged to transform Nairobi from a city of lamentation to a city of jubilation.

The 47-year-old is a member of the ruling Jubilee Party and she is banking to get the Azimio la Umoja Party coalition ticket once nominations are done.

In the survey, that ranked eight aspirants who have expressed interest in the City Hall job, saw Governor Anne Kananu scoop 1 percent approval ratings with only 160 individuals out of 4,000 backing her candidature.

A week ago, a poll released by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) had placed Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as the most popular aspirant in the race to clinch the Nairobi Governor seat in August.

Sakaja who got 23 percent approval rating was closely followed by Tim Wanyonyi who, according to the poll, commands 14 percent of the Nairobi votes followed by Kananu and Ngatia who commands about 7 percent and 6 percent of the city votes respectively.

“Whilst Johnson Sakaja is currently the most popular aspirant for governor, the combination of his modest lead and the number of other contestants suggests that the outcome of this election is still unclear,” Tifa said earlier this month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST