Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has revealed the candidate who should deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to ensure he wins the August 9th Presidential election in round one.

In a Twitter post on Saturday just immediately after she announced she will not vie for any electoral seat in the upcoming election, Sabina said the best candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in August is Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua.

“To be honest, my sister Martha Karua is deserving of the position of Kenya’s next Deputy President! #2022RunningmatePoll.” Sabina wrote on her Twitter page.

Sabina made the comment after an opinion conducted by Statistics Africa showed that Martha Karua is the most preferred running mate for Raila.

In the poll, Karua garnered 46 percent, followed closely by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya with 40 percent, Kalonzo Musyoka with 8 percent, Peter Kenneth with 4 percent and Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi with 2 percent.’

