Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – In a veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has warned the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate that his supporters may not vote for him if he fails to pick him as his running mate.

This comes even as all indications are that Ruto is likely to choose Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his number two, with Gachagua also being considered for the post.

According to sources, Ruto has been left with two options for a running mate position either to choose Waiguru or Gachagua but more emphasis is being placed on the Kirinyaga governor.

However, speaking during an interview, Gachagua told Ruto to seriously consider him for the running mate slot, or else his supporters in Nyeri and the entire Mt. Kenya might revolt; something that may not be good for Ruto.

Even though he noted that he will still personally vote for Ruto even if he does not pick him as his running mate, he can’t say the same for his followers, alluding to the fact that they might revolt if this were to happen.

Nonetheless, Rigathi said that the United Democratic Alliance Party Leader DP Ruto is under no pressure whatsoever to pick a particular person as running mate since no caveat has been put to him, unlike the Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga who is under immense pressure.

