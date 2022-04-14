Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has sensationally claimed that Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi was threatened and blackmailed to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Speaking during an interview, Nyoro revealed that Kiraitu was summoned to State House, Nairobi, where the riot act was read to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Nyoro, a diehard supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, Kiraitu was threatened with possible prosecution over his alleged involvement in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal if he failed to join Azimio.

He revealed that Kiraitu had struck a deal with DP Ruto and was set to join Kenya Kwanza before he was called for an impromptu meeting at State House.

“What we have witnessed is that we have a coalition of people being blackmailed and being threatened to support a candidate who a majority of them do not believe in.”

“I can cite Governor Kiraitu Murungi who was to join Kenya Kwanza, unfortunately, he had a case with KEMSA and they threatened that he would be jailed for it,” claimed Nyoro.

He vowed to provide evidence over the same if the governor denied the claims.

“He can come out and deny and I will show the evidence for this. It is out there. Most of the leaders have been blackmailed and in the coming weeks, we shall see more people saying enough is enough,” he stated.

Kiraitu joined the Raila Odinga-led faction on March 8 after holding a meeting with officials of his Devolution Empowerment Party.

At the time, he explained that he had conducted a study that showed the former premier was ahead of his arch-rival, William Ruto in popularity.

“We have done our analysis, we have done our research, the next President of the Republic of Kenya is Raila Amollo Odinga,” Kiraitu stated while joining Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.