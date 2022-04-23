Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has swung into action in the preparations for the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki who died yesterday.

In a statement on Friday, Kahiga said that Nyeri County desired to give Kibaki a befitting send-off as their son.

The County boss said that his administration will work closely with the National government and Kibaki’s family to ensure the late former President is laid to rest properly.

To achieve that, Kahiga appointed a six-member committee that would work with the government to ensure the befitting send-off is realized.

The committee will consist of County Secretary Mr. Benjamin Gachichio, County Attorney Kimani Rucuiya, and county ministers Muthui Kariuki, Margaret Macharia, Ndirangu Gachunia, and Robert Thuo.

The Nyeri governor eulogized Kibaki as a giant who navigated through murky waters of politics earning himself respect and admiration.

“He was a giant who navigated the murky waters of politics with so much ease and charm. He practically had no competition in Nyeri having been the longest-serving MP in Othaya Nyeri County,” he stated.

“Due to his exemplary leadership, diligence and sharp mind he became an icon and role model for many of us who were to later venture into politics.

“He gave us the blueprint of success in the management of public affairs,” he added.

Kibaki died on Friday morning at the age of 90 in an announcement made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The late former President hailed from Othaya Constituency in Nyeri County.

