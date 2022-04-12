Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Charles Keter, was treated to a rude shock as Kericho residents used his handouts to finance his rival in the upcoming UDA nominations.

Dr. Erick Mutai, the UDA gubernatorial aspirant, who hails from a humble background, could not hold back his tears after county residents surprised him with a roadside fundraiser on Saturday evening.

He wept as his Lutein hometown residents conducted an impromptu fundraiser to assist him run his campaign activities across the vast Jericho County.

According to sources, locals were previously given handouts by Charles Kester but they kept the same and handed them over to their fellow hustler Mr. Mutai.

Thousands of his supporters who had thronged his campaign rally took turns to raise funds for one of their own, whom they have considered their son since his parents passed away at his tender age.

When given time to address the residents, the first time aspirant took time to thank his people, whom he said had raised him and his siblings from childhood.

“It was nostalgic and emotional as I took my campaigns to Chagall and Run gut Villages of Buratti today. As they say, it takes a village to raise a child. This is the village that raised me and stood by me and my siblings when we got orphaned. I was really humbled by the level of support that they have advanced towards me. I do not take it for granted,” stated Mutai after the rally.

Mutai Erick Kipkoech and former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter will square it out in the looming United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

