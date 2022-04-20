Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Justin Muturi, has opened up on last week’s drama in Parliament that forced him to adjourn the sitting after it panned out of control.

This happened after Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi, tabled evidence accusing Ruto of land-grabbing; something that caused a lot of commission forcing the Speaker to act.

However, Muturi’s action bore no fruits as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino defied him when he ordered him out of his chambers for causing disturbance by engaging the Speaker in a nasty altercation.

His ODM comrades exacerbated the matter when they rallied behind Babu Owino as they blocked the Sergeant-at-Arms from ejecting him from the House.

It remains unclear what the Embakasi East MP said before he was ordered out of the House as he was not on record.

Despite the speaker issuing the orders, Owino refused to walk out of the chambers forcing the sergeants at arms to intervene in the situation.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House which had been slated to go on recess.

But according to Muturi, the chaos was caused by some people trying to get “some bonga points here and there”.

“We are in that exciting moment of politics, and what happened in parliament was just people trying to get some ‘bonga’ points here and there. We spent too much time discussing non-issues, but those are the procedures of the House,” Muturi stated.

