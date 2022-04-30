Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bodyguards had a rough time yesterday at the state funeral of the late President Mwai Kibaki held at Nyayo yesterday.

This is after they were roughed up by military police and prevented from entering Nyayo Stadium where the requiem mass for the departed president took place.

Raila had just arrived and ushered into the venue through the VIP gate together with his wife, Ida Odinga, when the military police officers manning the gate blocked his bodyguards from entering through the VIP gate, and in the process caused a momentary standoff.

However, the embarrassing incident did not go down well with many Kenyans, especially the leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Venting on Twitter after the mass, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi defended Raila’s bodyguard whose effort to gain entry into the Nyayo Stadium through the VIP section was thwarted by security officers.

Havi, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said it was unfortunate for the police to attack Raila’s bodyguard yet the former premier is regarded as a great leader of our times.

He said serious action must be taken on the officer who embarrassed Baba as well as his security detail.

“This is uncalled for! How do you deny H E Raila Odinga’s bodyguard access? The obstructing officer should be interdicted and disciplined,” Havi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.