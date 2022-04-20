Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – As the country reels from the recent shock following the defeat of some UDA bigwigs at the hands of some little-known politicians in the just concluded party primaries, details have emerged indicating that the Jubilee Party Director of Elections and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, may have played an integral part in this outcome.

According to popular and influential UDA blogger Mumbi Mbui, Kanini Kega was somehow involved in the loss of major Central Kenya politicians in the exercise.

Mbui dismissed the notion that Kega was in Chaka simply to enjoy himself and have a good time. She claimed that his presence in the area was part of a well-orchestrated plan to use underhanded tactics to try and influence UDA’s nominations exercise.

She alleged that the legislator had a financial budget of not less than 15 million in his war chest.

“Kanini Kega is the “Director of Elections” for Jubilee. It would be a fallacy for anyone to imagine that he was just at home in Chaka, cooling his balls, or swinging them in Narumoru, and not doing anything behind the scenes to try and influence the outcome of the UDA nominations.”

“The kind of budget that Kega has at his disposal as Jubilee’s director of elections, it’s enough to rabble rouse some electoral contests, like the ones UDA had in Mt Kenya.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that Kega used Jubilee’s financial war chest to influence the loss of certain candidates. What these candidates need to do is activate their intelligentsia, and voila, they will see Kega’s footprints in their loss.”

“Anyway, ata kama ni mimi director of elections in UDA, alafu give me 15m, my fren, alafu jubilee wako na nominations, wueh…ile kuchafua naeza chafua! Wacha tu! That’s when Jubilee would know the true meaning of tùgege! I would ensure they defeat ma-biggy!” Mbui tweeted.

Among the UDA big names beaten hands down include Jubilee Party nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who was gunning for the Ruiru constituency ticket and Laikipia county Women Representative Cate Waruguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.