Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has revealed reasons why President Uhuru Kenyatta wants ODM leader Raila Odinga to take over the reins of power.

Speaking during an interview, Manyora said that just like retired President Mwai Kibaki was a caretaker president, waiting for Uhuru to mature, Raila Odinga will be a caretaker president mainly for two reasons.

He noted that Uhuru is backing his handshake partner to not only break the cycle of betrayal but also to take care of the government as Kenya’s power brokers groom the next president.

“William Ruto should understand this….Raila serves two purposes. One; he is a caretaker president the same way Mwai Kibaki was and two, to break the cycle of betrayal.”

“One community in this country feels betrayed and persecuted, whereas the other community has a sense of entitlement. Unless you break that, this country will never move forward.

“So you come in with a handshake and BBI, which serves the two purposes,” Manyora said.

Caretaker presidents are individuals who fill seats in government temporarily without ambitions to continue to hold office on their own.

Last year, Manyora argued that the ‘Deep State’ was considering Raila Odinga to take over the button from President Uhuru Kenyatta so that he can take care of the government as they groom KANU Chairman Gideon Moi for the presidency in the future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.