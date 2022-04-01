Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Kamba Nation to back his presidential ambitions in the coming elections.

Speaking in Machakos, Ruto asked the residents not to vote for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, whom he accused of sidelining the region despite standing with him in the last election.

He also asked the Kamba community not to vote for the ODM Leader because he has duped their son, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, by reneging on their 2013 and 2017 agreement and turning around to force him to support him for the third time.

“If there is a region that should not vote for that old man (Raila) in the coming elections, then it is the Ukambani since he had failed to reciprocate the support you have given him in the last two elections,” Ruto said.

Ruto hilariously attacked Kalonzo over his past remarks terming him as an indecisive person.

”Kalonzo pia amesumbuliwa na hao watu wa Vitendawili. Mara ya mwisho nilisikia Kalonzo akisema eti akiunga kitendawili mkono atakua mjinga wa mwisho,” Ruto has said.

Kalonzo had claimed that he will not support Raila but later changed his mind after signing a deal with Azimio la Umoja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.