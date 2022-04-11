Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is willing to go to the extremes to demonize President Uhuru Kenyatta and in the process, ruin ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s chances of becoming president.

This is after he attacked Uhuru’s recent budget, saying it only favors the rich.

Speaking in a series of campaigns in Kiambu County on Sunday, Ruto vowed to suspend the budget within the first three months should he be elected Kenya’s fifth President and bring the hustler’s budget.

He argued that the 2022/2023 Budget, which was presented on Thursday, was punitive and meant to further increase the cost of living.

He took issue with the proposed levy on motorcycles commonly known as Boda Boda, as well as the ever spiking prices of basic commodities, especially food.

“The budget was unveiled the other day. That budget seeks to increase the price of water, flour, sugar as well as Boda Boda fees.”

“We want to tell you that the budget cannot sail through Parliament. If it passes, three months later, we shall revise it to cater to regular Kenyans,” he revealed.

His allies who were on the campaign trail with him including Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and his Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, vowed to ensure that a supplementary budget is presented before Parliament.

“We want that when William Ruto takes charge, he drops the Boda Boda fees. We want a President who can drop the cost of foodstuffs,” stated Gachagua.

“We are going to bring a supplementary budget, to bring down taxes so that the cost of living goes down,” explained Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

In the Ksh3.3 trillion budget, the Boda Boda sector was among the biggest losers together with three-wheeler owners and operators, whom CS Yattani proposed must have insurance covers for themselves and their passengers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.