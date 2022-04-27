Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has compared Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to late President Mwai Kibaki’s regime.

Speaking during an interview, Muturi said just like Mwai Kibaki, Ruto has a very solid economic blueprint that will revive the dying Kenyan economy thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Muturi, one of the first things the late President Mwai Kibaki did upon coming to power was to institute a policy that forced banks to reach out to ordinary Kenyans with cheap loans.

He noted that Kibaki, as an Opposition MP in the ‘90s, had supported the then-controversial Donde Bill that sought to compel banks to reduce sky-high loan interest rates.

“Mwai Kibaki stood in Parliament and said banks should not be allowed to charge exorbitant interest rates as was the case then. I was in Kanu which was the ruling party and opposed to the Donde Bill, and we knew once Kibaki spoke the case was over,” he said.

He said when Kibaki took over as President, within a few months banks were sending agents out on the streets to hawk cheap loans to ordinary Kenyans after the government stopped taking loans from banks.

“We need to return to such policies that benefit wananchi from the grassroots.”

“This is how the Kenya Kwanza bottom-up models will work,” said Muturi.

