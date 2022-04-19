Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Safina party presidential aspirant and billionaire businessman, Jimi Wanjigi, has explained his decision not to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza ahead of the August 9 polls despite agreeing to work with him.

According to Wanjigi, he opted to go solo, terming Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party as tribal outfits.

He was responding to the remarks by a section of Kenyans on social media who questioned his absence during the official unveiling of the Kenya Kwanza alliance on April 12.

Wanjigi further claimed that DP Ruto was to blame for the economic challenges facing the country, noting that the Jubilee administration’s first Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, who messed up Kenya’s economy, was fronted by the DP himself.

He also hit out at Ruto for his hustler narrative, claiming that the Kenya Kwanza flag-bearer would not transform the country’s economy if he was elected as president.

“Ruto is not a true hustler because his man (Rotich) is the one who oversaw the economic misdeeds that are currently burdening Kenyans.”

“Mwai Kibaki left our debt repayment was Ksh10 out of every Ksh100 of revenue collected but President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved us to Ksh75 out of Ksh100 of revenue collected. He borrows every month to meet a budget deficit of Ksh90 out of Ksh100,” he stated.

