Monday, April 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was left with an egg on his face after controversial exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna started campaigning for Raila Odinga’s Azimio in Nairobi.

Miguna, who recently endorsed Ruto as his preferred presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, warned Nairobi residents against voting for all governors’ candidates, including UDA candidate Johnson Sakaja, except Azimio candidate and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.

The Canada-based lawyer took to his official social media pages to warn city dwellers against voting for Richard Ngatia,, among other candidates to be the next governor of Nairobi.

According to Miguna, Ngatia, who is also the president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is not fit to be in charge of the City Hall.

Ngatia’s competitors in the city gubernatorial race Agnes Kagure and Governor Anne Kananu, who was sworn in late last year, were not spared.

“Richard Ngatia is a crook. A thief. A looter. He should serve 500 years of jail time. And be forced to return all the hundreds of billions of shillings of public money he has plundered. Kananu and Kagure are not worth writing about,” Miguna Miguna said in a Tweet.

This comes just a day after the embattled lawyer faulted Ruto for handpicking Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to fly the UDA flag in Nairobi, saying he is unfit to be the Nairobi governor.

The lawyer ostensibly said that the legislator will not deliver in the event he is elected into office in the August 9, polls.

“Johnson Sakaja is a disastrous chimney with smoke emitting from all over his body,” Miguna Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.