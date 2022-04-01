Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is incapable of running Kakamega County as its governor.

This is according to businessman Cleophas Shimanyula, who has vowed to exploit his wealth to ensure the William Ruto-allied Senator does not win the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during an interview, Shimanyula, who is arguably the richest man in Kakamega, said the UDA candidate scored a D- in Mathematics hence cannot handle the county finances.

“Malala scored a D- (Minus) in Mathematics, he cannot handle county finances. I will spend three-quarters of my wealth to campaign for Fernandes Barasa,” he said.

According to Shimanyula, it is only Fernandes Barasa of ODM who can manage the county finances due to the high level of experience he got while at the helm of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) company.

“Fernandes amekuwa CEO wa KETRACO… amehandle more than 50 billion, 30 billion, and even 65 billion na ameindesha bila wasiwasi licha ya changamoto kidogo kidogo za hapa na pale (Fernandes has been the CEO of KETRACO. He has handled more than KSh 50 billion, KSh 30 billion, and even KSh 65 billion and has run smoothly despite a few minor challenges)” Shimanyula said.

Shimanyula noted that with Raila Odinga’s support, Barasa is as good as the next governor.

Malala is expected to square it out with ODM’s Fernandes Barasa for the top county seat after former senator Boni Khalwale dropped out of the race.

Apart from Barasa and Malala, Ayub Savula and Philip Kutima, who are set to square it on nomination under DAP Kenya, are also in the race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.