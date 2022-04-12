Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday forced to temporarily suspend his speech in Kiambu after he came face-to-face with Raila Odinga’s army.

According to a video doing rounds on social media, Raila’s goons filled the air with Azimio chants as Ruto was addressing the crowd.

The deputy president, who was in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region to popularise his bottom-up economic model, had a very rough time putting across his point as the crowd responded ‘Azimio’ to every question Ruto posed.

“Mimi nataka niwaulize, mimi nakaa kupangwa?” Ruto posed as the crowd responded “Azimio.”

Ruto further led the Kenya Kwanza leaders in mocking the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for banning words perceived to promote hate speech.

While asking the commission not to weaponize some words, a defiant Ruto repeatedly mentioned the words ‘hatupangwingwi’ and ‘watajua hawajui’.

The DP was accompanied by MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Thika’s Patrick Wainaina, Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), John Njuguna of Kiambaa, Kiambu Women Rep aspirants Ann Wamuratha and Loise Kim, Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu and Kiambu Senate aspirant Karungo Thang’wa.

Ruto and Raila are both fighting over the control of Mt Kenya politics, a region considered very important to whoever wants to be the next president.

While Raila has the support of outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto has managed to prove he can get a sizable chunk of the important voting bloc in the August 9 presidential election.

