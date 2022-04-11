Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – The move by the Democratic Party (DP) leader and National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has left the party in tatters.

This is after some party members disagreed with his move, saying Muturi didn’t consult them before joining Ruto.

Speaking moments after Muturi’s move, DP members, led by Party’s Secretary-General Wambugu Nyamu, termed Muturi’s move null and void.

The party has since written to the Registrar of Political Parties to reject the move by the party’s leader.

According to Nyamu, the DP party agreed during its National Delegates Convention not to join any political outfit ahead of the upcoming general election. Any coalition agreement was to be done after the polls.

“Having attended the NDC, we are therefore surprised by the announcement by the Party leader Justin Muturi this morning that the Party has joined the Kenya Kwanza Coalition in complete violation, disregard and subversion of the will of the party members as conveyed in the resolutions of the NDC,” the letter stated partly.

Mr. Muturi joined the Deputy President William Ruto outfit on Saturday, April 9, saying that a section of people wanted him to move in a particular direction that he was not interested in.

However, he stated that he had done consultations before making his move.

“Ata mimi sipangwingwi. Wale walikua wanafikiria wanaeza kunipanga poleni. Hii miaka yangu hainiruhusu kupangwa na mtu,” Mr. Muturi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.