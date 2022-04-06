Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i has agreed to give more evidence on the massive Laikipia ranch that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after he was put to task by Members of Parliament as they sought an explanation on a contested land allegedly owned by Ruto.

During the stormy session, the issues discussed were the rampant insecurity in Samburu, Baringo and Laikipia Counties and the controversial land linked to the DP.

The CS was asked to address reports alleging that Ruto owns the ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, which Matiang’i had earlier claimed was protected by the government.

Nominated MP David Sankok demanded that CS Matiang’i gives an in-depth explanation of the intrigues and controversies around the reports.

He also pushed Matiang’i to the corner to clarify the deployment of security to properties owned by the DP in the aforementioned counties which are grappling with insecurity.

According to Sankok, Matiang’i should table the evidence on the properties owned by the DP, especially in Laikipia due to the nature of protection the State allegedly accords them.

The lawmaker, an ally of the DP, further accused the CS of sharing inaccurate information before the Parliamentary committee.

In his response, Matiang’i requested a fortnight to liaise with other Ministries before furnishing the MPs with the requisite information.

“It is taking time because I have to access information from other departments outside my jurisdiction. But we are one government, so in two weeks I will try and get your answer,” Dr. Matiang’i stated.

