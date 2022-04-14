Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly in panic after details of President Kenyatta’s tour of Mt. Kenya emerged.

Uhuru is scheduled to begin his much-awaited campaign tour of the populous Mt Kenya region to market Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga after the completion of some projects and Jubilee Party primaries.

According to Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kutuny, once Jubilee nominations are over and Azimio has settled on Raila Odinga’s running mate, Uhuru will hit the campaign trail.

He noted that it will be a campaign-cum-development tour.

“The President only needs 90 days to campaign for his preferred successor. He should go to the ground after nominations. He will be parading the line-up.”

“People can see how our party is gaining momentum,” said Kutuny.

“The President will also be commissioning projects,” he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jubilee Director of Elections Kanini Kega (Kieni MP), who confirmed that once various development projects are completed, Mr. Kenyatta would hit the ground running.

“We also want to create a level playing field for our candidates. He will commission projects as he is not just going for politics,” he said.

