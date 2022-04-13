Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto may soon have no official home. This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta sent him an eviction notice from his Karen residence.

And that is not all, Uhuru and his allies in the Senate have also threatened to deny Ruto the perks and benefits that come with his position as DP.

According to sources, Uhuru is using renovation excuse to kick Ruto out of his Karen residence ostensibly to prepare for the next occupant.

The president’s allies have also castigated Ruto over his recent comment on the “artificial fuel crisis” in which the DP linked the ongoing shortage to the works of “cartels and State barons,”

They claimed the Jubilee government, which Ruto helped form in 2013 and 2017, has had enough of his criticism and that it is time he vacates his Karen residence and forgoes the perks and benefits that come with his position.

They urged the DP to bolt out of government and take up full responsibility as Opposition chief alongside his counterparts in the Kenya Kwanza brigade.

“There are individuals in this country who are trying to get mileage out of small crises that we have thinking they are not part of the Government when they are actually at the helm earning salaries and enjoying privileges,” Senator Fatuma Dullo said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali, who said she finds it strange that Ruto would want to take perks and benefits that come with his position but do not want to take responsibility for the failures and successes of the same government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.