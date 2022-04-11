Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto over the weekend brokered a deal for Nairobi County for the upcoming August polls.

In the deal, Ruto dumped socialite Karen Nyamu as he settled on Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to fly the UDA flag as the Nairobi senatorial candidate.

According to Ruto, Karen Nyamu and other senatorial aspirants dropped out of the race in favor of Wanjiru.

Wanjiru thanked all senatorial aspirants starting with Karen Nyamu, Gospel singer Smith Mwatia, alias Rufftone, and others who sacrificed their senatorial ambitions for her.

“Without you, I will not have found a space where I would say I am vying for the senate seat,” Wanjiru said.

The controversial socialite, Nyamu, who was present during the announcement of Wanjiru’s senatorial candidature took to Facebook to call on her supporters to rally behind the party candidate in the coming elections.

“We are now supporting Bishop Margaret Wanjiru for the senatorial race. I will be calling upon you to show your support. This is not the end,” Nyamu wrote on Facebook.

Consequently, Margaret Wanjiru was convinced to drop out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race in the favour of Senator Johnson Sakaja.

“Kenya Kwanza is elated that it will be fielding Johnson Sakaja as its Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate. Senator Sakaja is a leader who measures up to the challenges facing our City. Bishop Wanjiru defers her gubernatorial bid and will now go for the senate seat,” DP Ruto said.

“In politics, there comes a time when one must give and take. That is exactly what has taken place here. Today I chose to step down for Sakaja in the Nairobi Governor race,” Wanjiru said on her decision to support Sakaja for the governorship seat.

