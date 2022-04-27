Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru made Deputy President William Ruto very jealous for a moment after she praised President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for initiating a lot of development projects across the country.

Speaking on Monday, Waiguru hailed Uhuru for his development in infrastructure and the Big Four Agenda.

“I think President Uhuru has worked and has done fairly well in terms of delivering on development and infrastructure. He has also done well in his big four agenda although he hasn’t completed it,” Waiguru stated.

The first-term governor claimed that President Uhuru’s concentration on fulfilling his legacy projects is what made him lose the support of the Mt Kenya region.

According to Waiguru, Deputy President William Ruto took advantage of the president’s disconnect with the vote-rich region to align himself with the majority of the people.

“Kenyatta spent a lot of time focusing on his legacy and thus disconnected from the ground and by the time he realized this it was too late. At the same time, the DP was ever-present on the ground,” Waiguru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.