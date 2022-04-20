Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Manchester United will give Cristiano Ronaldo compassionate leave for as long as he needs following the tragic death of his baby boy, according to Mail Online.

The Portuguese star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday night April 18, adding that only the birth of a healthy twin baby girl gave them ‘the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness’.

The former Juventus striker missed Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool at Anfield after United gave him compassionate leave to be with his family.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said: ‘Yes, of course, this is the worst that can happen. I am a father of two sons myself so I am fully aware of what that means.

‘We are all behind him, we are all with him, and wish that he and his family are strong together.’

Earlier a statement from the club read: ‘Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement on Monday evening.

‘Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

‘As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.’