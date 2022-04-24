Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 April 2022 – Drama ensued along Nairobi-Eldoret road after a rogue traffic cop injured a 9-month-old baby while trying to arrest a matatu driver.

Narrating the incident, a relative of the injured child said that the traffic officer flagged down the matatu and demanded a bribe and when the driver turned down her demands and attempted to drive away, the officer picked a stone and shattered the rear window.

The innocent child was injured on his face.

A video shared online shows the cop holding the injured baby while trying to stop passengers from recording.

The mother of the child reported the matter to a nearby police station but no action was taken against the cop.

Instead, the cops towed the matatu to the station and arrested the driver.

Watch video of the dramatic incident.

