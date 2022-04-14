Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment an armed thug almost lost his life after he was confronted by a licensed gun holder.

The thug attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint along a busy street but his mission flopped after a lady drew her gun and shot at him.

The shameless hoodlum was forced to surrender and beg for mercy after he was cornered like a rat.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.