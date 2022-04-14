Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – CCTV cameras captured robbers breaking into a car in Mombasa before stealing huge sums of money.

According to reports, the victim had just withdrawn the money from a bank.

He left the money in the car to run some errands, not knowing that the thugs were trailing him.

In the footage, the thugs are seen skillfully breaking into the victim’s car before fleeing in another car whose registration number is KCJ 870T.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.