Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are currently on vacation in Rihanna’s hometown, Barbados, as they prepare to be new parents.

In photos shared online, the couple is seen on a beach. A$AP took to the waves on a jet ski while Rihanna watched on the beach.

Rihanna, wearing a red bikini, hung out with friends and family oceanside while occasionally watching A$AP with binoculars.

She was also seen stopping on the side of a street to get coconut.

See photos and video below.