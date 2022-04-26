Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has reacted to an incident in Parliament on Monday, where President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to shake hands with his Deputy, William Ruto, who was waiting for him during the viewing of late former President Mwai Kibaki’s body.

Uhuru instead bowed with his hands clasped while exchanging a greeting with his deputy.

Reacting to the incident, Gachagua slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta for snubbing his Deputy only to later appear in another photo shaking hands with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and members of the Kibaki family.

“Yesterday President Uhuru waved at William Ruto, Speakers Justin Muturi, and Ken Lusaka but greeted Kalonzo Musyoka and Kibaki’s family by hand.

“If Ruto wins, will Uhuru hand over power to him if he cannot shake his hands?” said Gachagua.

Gachagua further pleaded with the President to show Kenyans good leadership and avoid showing signs of enmity in public and behave soberly like late former President Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST