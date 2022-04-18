Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has set the record straight as to why only a few Kikuyus participated in the just concluded UDA nominations despite Deputy President William Ruto bragging that he has ‘climbed the mountain’ to the peak.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party celebrated the low voter turnout witnessed in Mt. Kenya during the UDA nominations.

Speaking on the issue, Gachagua told off the Jubilee party, saying their celebrations will be short-lived.

During the nominations, there was low voter turnout in Mt Kenya with the Jubilee party attributing it to voter apathy as well as vibrant campaigns by the ruling outfit.

For instance, in Nyandarua County, less than 50,000 voters out of 350,000 registered voters took part in the UDA primaries that were marred with chaos and rigging claims across the country.

This, according to Jubilee, showed that the William Ruto-led party is not as popular as its proponents have been claiming in their political rallies.

“The UDA politicians were misguided that they have the majority, but the voter turnout speaks loud and clear,” Jubilee leaders led by Nyandarua County Assembly Majority Leader Mukuria Sambigi said.

However, in an interview, Gachagua, a key ally of Ruto in Mt Kenya, defended the low voter turnout saying some of the UDA aspirants were so powerful to an extent they had no serious competitors.

He argued that only areas that had two or more serious contestants attracted a lot of voters.

“The turnout was low because there were areas, like in my constituency, there were no contestants going against each other… secondly, the percentage was small because the contestants are not as many as they were in 2017,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.