Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance has left the decision of choosing a running mate in the hands of Deputy President William Ruto.

This was revealed by Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, who said that choosing the running mate is reserved for Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, the UDA legislator noted that the coalition had resolved to leave the task in the hands of the Deputy President and they will all support his pick.

According to Gachagua, the DP is ready to announce his running mate within the timelines provided for by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We have given him the free hand to pick his running mate as opposed to the other side whereby the talks are polarising.”

“Our presidential candidate is ready (to announce) because he is not held by any external forces,” stated Gachagua.

He also castigated their rivals, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, for appointing a committee to choose the best candidate to deputize ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“We in Kenya Kwanza have no problem with whatever deadline of choosing a presidential running mate, we are ready.”

“Ruto doesn’t need a committee to help him choose his running mate. Azimio needs more time because people have taken hard stances,” he said.

This comes as IEBC agreed to extend the deadline for picking the running mate to May 16 to allow affiliate political parties to consult.

