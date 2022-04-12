Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Flamboyant city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha of Oracle Ministry has left tongues wagging after flaunting her expensive guzzler.

Natasha decided to add a 2021 Porsche Cayenne estimated to be worth Ksh 16 million to her fleet of guzzlers.

She posted photos flaunting the expensive German machine and urged her followers to expect miracles this week.

Natasha’s flamboyant lifestyle is funded by her congregants.

She runs a megachurch in Nairobi’s Central Business District that is attended by middle-class Kenyans who bless her with tithes and offerings.

Currently, she is among the richest pastors in Kenya.

See photos of her new high-end machine.

