Friday, April 8, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally named the person who should be elected as the Nairobi Governor in August.

The Nairobi gubernatorial seat has attracted several candidates, among them, Megascope billionaire Richard Ngatia, Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi, business lady Agnes Kagure, and incumbent governor Anne Kananu.

According to sources, Uhuru has urged Ngatia who is vying on the Jubilee Party ticket to drop his bid and support former Nairobi Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe.

A source said Uhuru held consultations with his handshake partner, Raila Odinga and settled on Igathe as the governor and Tim Wanyonyi as his running mate.

Igathe resigned in 2018 as the deputy of Governor Mike Sonko who was later impeached over corruption allegations.

It is not clear whether Richard Ngatia will drop his bid, having invested billions in Nairobi during his campaigns that started late last year.

