Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged about the millions of shillings former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will spend to repair his high-end chopper that was destroyed on Friday.

The chopper was destroyed in Uasin Gishu county after militia associated with Deputy President William Ruto attacked Raila when he was coming from the funeral of Men’s conference chairman, Mzee Jackson Kibor.

After the incident, detectives managed to arrest 20 suspects and three leaders were summoned by the area DCI officers to write a statement on the same.

Nevertheless, it has emerged that it will cost an arm and a leg to repair the helicopter’s windscreen.

According to sources, a mere helicopter windscreen costs around Sh 7 million

It has emerged that these parts are not readily available in Kenya and it might take 3 months to import them.

Roughly, the full cost of the repair will cost Baba more than Sh 10 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.