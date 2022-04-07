Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 7, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta still enjoys a cultic following in the Mt Kenya region and would pull huge numbers to Azimio La Umoja Movement presidential candidate, Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Wambugu said the president has over six million voters’ support from the region.

The Jubilee lawmaker further confirmed that President Uhuru will take the voters where he deems right and they will follow him.

“Six-million voters. The silent majority that still follows and listens to Uhuru Kenyatta and understands what he means, where he wants Mt Kenya to go,” Wambugu wrote.

Wambugu also declared his support for the presidents’ lead for the Mt Kenya region, adding that he is a member.

Several leaders from the region have declared their support for President Uhuru’s coalition (Azimio) and Raila.

Uhuru endorsed Raila as his successor in the 2022 General Election, during a meeting in Sagana, Nyeri County last month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.