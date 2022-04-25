Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 25, 2022 – Kenyans should emulate Deputy President William Ruto because he is a man of his word and does not lie.

That was the last message the late President Mwai Kibaki sent out to Ruto before he died on Friday.

Kibaki, on many occasions, praised Ruto for his courage and determination to serve Kenya.

According to the late former Head of State, Ruto is someone who tells someone something and eventually turns out to be the truth.

“Ruto is my close and good friend who goes everywhere within Kenya and discloses the truth to the residents he is addressing.”

“He can’t take lies or give in to Government’s criticism in the name of being silenced,” said former President Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki urged Kenyans to emulate Ruto by standing by their first decision.

He noted that anyone who makes a decision now and changes it in the following day is not an example to be emulated in the real world.

“If you say something now and then change it in the following day then you will lose your audience because they will know you as a liar,” said Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki’s last words seem as an endorsement of Ruto for the presidency come August and may not augur well as his competitor, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST